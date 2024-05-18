Thane Shocker: Woman Raped Onboard Uttar Pradesh-Bound Tulsi Express Train; Case Registered

An unidentified person allegedly raped a 31-year-old after rendering her unconscious onboard the Tulsi Express train to Uttar Pradesh in Maharashtra's Thane district. The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Friday said that the police registered a case under sections 328 (causing hurt through poison and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code for the incident that took place in March, senior inspector Archana Dhusane said.

According to the case filed by the victim, she said in her complaint that she was travelling by Uttar Pradesh-bound Tulsi Express on March 10 when an unidentified person administered a harmful substance to render her unconscious and raped her.

The woman has claimed that the assault took place 40 minutes after the train left the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Kurla and arrived at Thane railway station, she said. The complainant approached the GRP in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, in April, 39 days after the alleged incident, and from there, the complaint was forwarded to Thane after 21 days, she said.

As no CCTV footage was available from LTT, the police checked the reservation charts of Tulsi Express and two other trains that left the station at the same time, the official said. The police were examining the mobile phone call records and gathering technical evidence, she said.