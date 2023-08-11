Thane: Situation returning to normal at civic hospital after mob scare

On Friday, hours after a mob gathered there to challenge the authorities about the alleged negligence that caused the deaths of five people in one day, things were getting back to normal at a civic-run hospital in Thane, Maharashtra.

Heavy deployment of police was put in place at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, where the incident took place late Thursday night. The hospital authorities, however, denied the charge saying that only one patient died there during the day as against the allegation of five fatalities.

By afternoon, the deployment of policemen was also reduced since the mob had dispersed, said an official. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and MLA Jitendra Awhad also visited the hospital and alleged the five patients died due to negligence and also claimed that the hospital pretends to treat patients even after their death to make money.

Later in the day, he demanded that the state government take over the hospital from the Thane civic body for better management. A group of around hundred people gathered at the civic-run hospital around 10.30 pm on Thursday. They questioned the hospital authorities over the death of patients accusing them of negligence. No untoward incident occurred, a personnel of Thane police control room told PTI.