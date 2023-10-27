Thane: Six booked for manhandling police and MSEDCL officials

In a disturbing incident in Thane city, Maharashtra, an altercation ensued when a team of police personnel and officials from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) attempted to install an electricity meter on the premises of a charitable trust in compliance with a high court order.

According to PTI reports, around 10 to 15 people gathered at the site in the Bhayanderpada area and began verbally abusing the MSEDCL officials and police when they attempted to install the meter. The situation escalated when the police tried to intervene, with the accused allegedly resorting to physical assault against the officers. The confrontation resulted in the prevention of the power meter installation.

In response to this incident, an offence has been registered against six individuals under Section 353 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertains to "assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty," along with other relevant provisions. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the case.