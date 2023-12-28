Thane Synagogue Receives Bomb Threat; No Explosives Found

A bomb scare at a synagogue in Thane, Maharashtra, on Thursday caused widespread panic. The Thane bomb squad conducted a thorough search of the religious site and its surrounding area, but no explosives or bombs were found.The threat was made in an email to the synagogue's website. The email claimed that explosives were hidden inside the synagogue and would be detonated soon.

After receiving the information, the synagogue's trustees contacted the Thane police. Police Commissioner Ganesh Gawade, Assistant Commissioner of Police Priya Dhakne, Senior Inspector Ravindra Kshirsagar, and Senior Inspector Dilip Patil of the Crime Investigation Department Unit 1, along with the bomb squad, rushed to the scene.

Police cordoned off the area and evacuated the synagogue. Traffic on the roads leading to the Thane railway station and Dr. Ambedkar Road was diverted to other routes for safety reasons.With the help of a bomb-sniffing dog named Jack, the bomb squad conducted a thorough search of the synagogue for signs of explosives.

The search lasted for three hours, from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., but no suspicious objects or bomb-like devices were found. Senior Inspector Kshirsagar said that the email threat was fake.Traffic was restored to normal after it was confirmed that the threat was not credible. The Thane police have registered a case in the matter. Cyber Cell officials and teams, along with other technical information, are assisting in the investigation. The police are searching for the suspects.

This marks the second threat within the week; earlier, a bomb threat was received by Reserve Bank of India (RBI), HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank. The threat to RBI on Tuesday included an unusual demand for the resignation of RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.