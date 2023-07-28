Thane: TMC issues notices to 725 houses in landslide-prone areas after Mumbra landslide

A landslide occurred on Thursday in the Mumbra Devi region, specifically on Mumbra Bypass Road. In response to the incident, the Thane Municipal Corporation and the forest department took immediate action to relocate 45 families to nearby schools, mosques, and temples. This measure was implemented to avert any potential mishap similar to the one that happened in Irshalwadi.

The municipal corporation has also issued notices to as many as 725 houses located at the foothills and on the hills in Kalwa and Mumbra. The residents residing in these areas have been urged to consider relocation during the monsoon season.

It has been 10 days since the tragic incident at Irshalwadi, where 27 lives were lost, and 57 people remain missing. This unfortunate event has once again highlighted the issue of 14 landslide-prone areas in Thane, including Kalwa, Mumbra, and others. On Thursday, heavy rainfall resulted in landslides in the Mumbra Devi area on the Mumbra bypass. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, but as a precautionary measure, the Thane Municipal Corporation and the forest department relocated 45 families from the affected zone. Additionally, the municipal corporation has taken action by sealing off nine houses located in high-risk areas to ensure safety and prevent further incidents.

Subsequently, the municipal authorities have taken prompt action and initiated the process of notifying residents residing in landslide-prone regions of Kalwa and Mumbra. The Thane Municipal Corporation has already issued notices to 725 houses in these areas. Deputy Commissioner Manish Joshi stated that over 500 houses in Kalwa and 225 on Mumbra bypass have received the notices. In addition to this, residents have been urged to be vigilant, with door-to-door instructions. The municipal corporation has made a plea to the residents to consider relocating to safer locations, at least until the monsoon season subsides.