Thane Transgender Group Seeks Support, Increased Stipend, and Common Window System for Services



Thane Municipal Commissioner (TMC) Commissioner Abhijit Bangar spearheaded the second pre-budget discussion, aligning with the ethos of 'Mazhya Nazaretun Badalte Thane'. The discourse, led by representatives from self-help groups, was characterized by cooperative deliberations on crucial subjects. Diverse self-help groups from the city participated in the session held yesterday, articulating their apprehensions and issues.

The transgender community representatives, Amrita Singh and Reshma Kamble, highlighted the need for definitive registration in SHGs and access to essential documents like ration cards, Aadhaar cards, and PAN cards. They further emphasized the importance of providing employment opportunities through bank loans to enable self-employment.

TMC deputy commissioner Varsha Dixit told LokmatTimes.com, Kinnar community demanded the increase in stipend given to them. They also wanted a common window system due to which all their problems related to aadhar card or ration card will be solved. TMC has given them assurances and will address their issues. The municipal body gives a stipend of Rs 18,500 to the transgender community. Dixit informed there is only 1 self-help group of transgenders in Kalwa. However, the community wants more number of such groups that will provide them jobs. “We are trying to expand the Kalwa project and taking efforts to integrate the community with the mainstream society,” asserted Dixit.

Self-help groups are the crucial centers for household goods but are not getting the desired response due to the lack of proper marketing skills. The recently concluded meeting put a shadow on the fact that emphasis should be given on the production of different commodities to train women and promote these groups. They demanded the creation of proper market facility so that their products can get a good rate. Women from all sectors expressed their willingness to learn rickshaw driving, computer training. The training should also include preparing uniforms for schools, making sanitary napkins, said the members.