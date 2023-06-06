Thane: Unidentified woman found dead in Bhiwandi lake

The body of an unidentified woman has been found in a lake in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said. Some passers-by spotted the body in the Varhala lake on Monday evening and alerted the police.

Local firemen and police rushed to the spot and fished out the body of the woman, clad in a green saree and believed to be around 50 years' old, an official from Bhiwandi town police station said.

The body has been sent to a government hospital for postmortem, he said. The police have as of now registered a case of accidental death and a probe is on into it, he added.

In an similar incident, on May 12, A 30-year-old man was found dead in Thane’s Upvan lake, police said. Upon receiving the information the Thane police reached the spot with a fire brigade team and took the body in its possession.