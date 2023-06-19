Thane: Woman detained for snatching jewellery from railway commuter

An official announced on Monday that the Government Railway Police (GRP) had detained a lady who was accused of stealing jewels worth Rs 4.2 lakh from a commuter at a train stop in Maharashtra's Thane district last month.

Kalyan GRP crime branch arrested the woman on June 17 for the theft that took place at Thakurli railway station on May 21, senior inspector Asharuddin Shaikh. The complainant was waiting for a train at Thakurli railway station when her bag containing jewellery was stolen, he said.

A case under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the time, the official said. The CCTV footage from the station showed a woman walking away with the bag, he said.

The police soon zeroed in on the accused, who was apprehended from Titwala and the stolen jewellery was also recovered from her possession, the official said, adding that a probe is on to find out if the accused had been involved in similar thefts.