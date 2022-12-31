The situation in Mumbai under control no mask required says, Sanjeev Jaiswal

The situation in Mumbai is under control, even as the Omicron BF.7 variety spreads over the world. The Additional Municipal Commissioner, Sanjeev Jaiswal has clarified that there is no need for masks at present.

Three international travellers' samples were found to be positive in Mumbai. Their samples were sent to Pune's National Institute of Virology for genome sequencing. The passengers came from Mauritius, Switzerland, and the UK. All three infected individuals have been kept in home isolation in Mumbai, Goa, and Pune. Municipal Additional Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal said that the municipality has sent another 62 COVID samples to Pune for testing.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued guidelines for the thermal scanning of travellers at airports. As a result, thermal screening of all passengers and RTPCR testing of suspected illnesses will begin on January 2 at the airport. Previously, travellers from six different countries were screened at the airport. Travelers from high-risk nations must now carry a negative COVID report for the last 72 hours. All passengers have also been instructed to post their reports to the "Air Suvidha portal" as of January 1.

The corporation has 1150 tonnes of available oxygen. The corporation, which was dealing with an oxygen shortage during the first wave of Corona, later boosted its capacity. The corporation had installed 20 oxygen plants in 12 hospitals. As a result, the shortage of oxygen was not felt. During the second wave, the municipality required 230 tonnes of oxygen per day. According to Sanjeev Jaiswal, the municipality can now produce 1150 tonnes of oxygen per day.

There are 872 ICU beds and 863 ventilators in the corporation, as well as 4000 doctors, 7500 nurses, 4,500 paramedics, and a daily COVID testing capacity of 150,000.

There are no shortages of medicines in the municipality. COVID patients have an adequate supply of PPE kits, N95 masks, and medications. All Jumbo Covid Center materials are kept secure. If the number of COVID patients grows, jumbo COVID centres can be rebuilt in 15 days. Additional Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal said