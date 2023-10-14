"This can only happen in Gujarat": Sanjay Raut slams BJP over grand welcome to Pakistani cricketers

Reacting to the warm welcome received by Pakistani cricketers in Ahmedabad before their World Cup match against India, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut made a strong statement. Raut stated that such a warm welcome could only happen in Gujarat, and he criticized the BJP for not learning from the legacy of Balasaheb Thackeray, whom they used to form a government in Maharashtra.

Sanjay Raut remarked, "The Pakistan team can come and get a grand welcome in Gujarat. This can happen only in Gujarat in the country. If it had happened in any other state, then the people of BJP would have raised a hue and cry. The BJP tries to teach us, but they are now responsible for this."

Sanjay Raut said that the BJP should be ashamed of giving a cordial reception to the Pakistani cricketers.

"Balasaheb Thackeray stopped the Pakistan team in his time because our soldiers were being murdered. Our Kashmiri Pandits were getting murdered, that is why Balasaheb Thackeray had said that we would not allow Pakistan to come but in the name of Balasaheb Thackeray, the BJP formed a government in Maharashtra. When there is political benefit then BJP people take his name," he said.