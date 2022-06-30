‘This is exactly what happened’: Sanjay Raut shares controversial Tweet

A day after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been posting many Tweets against rebel MLAs and BJP since then. Now sharing another Tweet Sanjay Raut wrote “This is exactly what happened,” Raut tweeted along with the sketch. The sketch shows stab wounds on Thackeray's back.

He was referring this sketch to the revolt led by party leader Eknath Shinde, who has the support of at least 39 rebel MLAs.

Amid the Maharashtra Political crisis, CM Uddhav Thackeray has resigned from his post. He announced this major development during his live on Facebook. Resigning from the post, Uddhav Thackeray said "I don't want to play the majority game. Which was raised by Shiv Sena chief and Shiv Sainiks. Let the son of that Shiv Sena chief get what he deserves by being demoted from the post of Chief Minister. No one should be deprived of this happiness. I had no intention of leaving the post of Chief Minister. I don't want to cling to a chair."