“This Is Pure Politics”: Aaditya Thackeray Hits Back at BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Amid Language Row in Maharashtra (VIDEO)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday hit out at BJP MP Nishikant Dubey over his controversial remarks amid the ongoing language row in Maharashtra. Thackeray accused the BJP of trying to divide people and create unrest in Maharashtra for political gain. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Aaditya said the BJP’s mindset reflects a clear anti-Maharashtra agenda. “This is exactly the BJP's mentality, which is anti-Maharashtra. We have asked everyone not to react to such crazy and dirty minds because they want to create fear and instability in Maharashtra," he said.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's statement on Marathi langugae row, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray says, "... This is exactly the BJP's mentality, which is anti-Maharashtra. We have asked everyone not to react to such crazy and dirty minds… pic.twitter.com/X0KBCW6C5f — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2025

"These are the same people who want to create division in Maharashtra, and we will not tolerate this... Divide and rule is part of the BJP's playbook... This is pure politics... This mentality of the BJP's MP represents the entire BJP; this does not represent North India. People from all over the country come to Maharashtra with dreams and hopes... Our fight is against the government, not against any language... Nishikant Dubey is not a representative of North India,” he said.

His comments came after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey lashed out at MNS chief Raj Thackeray for his remarks about non-Marathi speakers. Dubey questioned Maharashtra’s industrial strength and claimed the state depends on resources from Bihar and Jharkhand. He challenged Raj Thackeray to show similar aggression against Urdu speakers and others.

Read Also | Supriya Sule Holds Aaditya’s Hand, Places Him Beside Uncle Raj Thackeray on Stage During Victory Rally (Watch Video)

Speaking to ANI, Dubey said, “You people survive on our money. What kind of industries do you have? If you are brave enough to beat Hindi speakers, then try it with Urdu, Tamil, or Telugu speakers as well.” He added, “If you are a real boss, then come to Bihar or Tamil Nadu. We will thrash you.”

#WATCH | Guwahati, Assam | On Raj Thackeray's remark 'beat but don't make a video', BJP MP Nishikant Dubey says, "...You people are surviving on our money. What kind of industries do you have?... If you are courageous enough and beat those who speak Hindi, then you should beat… pic.twitter.com/gRvAjtD0iW — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2025

Dubey also accused Raj and Uddhav Thackeray of indulging in divisive politics ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. He said, “We respect the Marathi language and the people of Maharashtra who fought for the country’s independence. The BMC election is due, and hence, Raj and Uddhav are doing cheap politics. If they have courage - they should go to Mahim and beat any Hindi or Urdu speaking people in front of Mahim dargah."

The political tension intensified after Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray held a victory rally on Saturday in Mumbai. The rally celebrated the state government's decision to roll back three language police in primary schools.

During the event, Raj Thackeray made remarks that sparked fresh controversy. He said, “Whether it is a Gujarati or anyone else, they must learn Marathi. If someone creates drama, then hit them. But do not record it. Let the person say they were hit.”