Those unworthy of getting party tickets must not speak about Baramati: Sharad Pawar mocks Maha BJP chief

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar took a dig at the Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Chandrashekhar Bawankule by saying those who were found not worthy of being given poll tickets must not speak about Baramati, the former’s stronghold for close to six decades.

It had become a habit these days to talk about Baramati to get reported in papers or shown on television channels, Pawar said, adding that people of the nation and Maharashtra already know the importance of Baramati. As part of the BJP's protests against contractual recruitment, Bawankule had denounced Uddhav Thackeray, the leader of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Pawar's party.

He is state president of the party. But the BJP had not found him worthy of being given a ticket in the (2019) Assembly polls. Should I comment on those who even their parties don’t find worthy? Pawar said. Those who were denied tickets to contest polls have no right to say anything about Baramati, Pawar told reporters.