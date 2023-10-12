Tobacco products worth Rs 24.5 lakh seized in Thane

On Thursday, an official announced that the police successfully confiscated prohibited tobacco items, including paan masala, with an estimated value of Rs 24.5 lakh.

This contraband was being transported into the city via a tempo and was intercepted at the Kharigaon toll plaza on Wednesday. A case was registered against tempo driver Manjitkumar Rai (27) under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) rules but no arrest has been made, he said.

The seized good included different brands of Paan Masala and Jafrani Jarda, the official said.