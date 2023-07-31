Tourists creating disturbances at Nashik's scenic spots face strong response from forest officials

The monsoon season is a festival for tourists, drawing them towards picturesque locations. However, this surge in tourists also attracts some unruly individuals who create disturbances at tourist destinations. Such misbehaviour often makes other tourists feel unsafe. In Nashik, security forces have effectively dealt with these miscreants, ensuring a safer environment for everyone.

In Nashik, security personnel from the forest department took action against miscreants who were causing a ruckus at a tourist spot. The incident occurred at around 4 pm yesterday in Pahine village on the Trimbakeshwar - Ghoti road. Some tourists were shouting and making noise at the Necklace Waterfall. The forest department had received information that some of these miscreants were also consuming liquor at the location.

Later, forest officials arrived at the scene and took appropriate action against the tourists engaged in malpractice. Some individuals also raised concerns about the use of lathi by the forest guards and questioned why such force was employed. However, the guards continued to take strict action against the miscreants without paying heed to any explanations.