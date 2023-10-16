Tragedy strikes in Latur: 1 dead, 9 kids injured as cylinder bursts while filling balloons

In a heart-wrenching incident in Latur, Maharashtra, a balloon seller lost his life, and nine children sustained injuries when a gas cylinder used to inflate balloons suddenly burst. The incident occurred on a Sunday, leaving the community in shock and grief.

The deceased, identified as Rama Namdev, tragically passed away at the scene, while the injured children were swiftly transported to a local hospital for medical attention. Distressingly, one of the injured children is in critical condition, with severe burns covering 70 percent of their body. The hospital's dean revealed that the ages of the injured youngsters are from 5 to 12 years.

The incident took place around 5:30 pm on Sunday, as the children gathered around the balloon seller, who had set up his stall outside a mosque in Tawarja Colony. Prayers were ongoing inside the mosque, and due to the noise created by the children, the mosquegoers asked the balloon seller to relocate.

Following their request, Rama Namdev moved to a lane behind the mosque, with the children following him. Tragedy struck when a loud noise reverberated through the area, signaling the explosion of the gas cylinder. The people inside the mosque rushed to the scene, only to discover the injured children and the lifeless balloon seller.

Upon their arrival at the hospital, the doctors sadly declared Rama Namdev deceased. The incident has left the local community in mourning.