Tragic accident near Shegaon claims lives of devotees returning from Pandharpur

Even though the government is building better roads to avoid accidents, the increasing number of vehicles, traffic, and fast driving have resulted in a series of accidents. Recently, a major accident happened near Shegaon in the Buldhana district. It involved a group of people who had gone to Pandharpur to worship Vithoba and were on their way back home.

Early this morning, cruiser-carrying devotees crashed into the pillar of a welcome sign located at the entrance of Shegaon town. The accident resulted in the immediate death of three pilgrims, while seven others sustained severe injuries. Local residents promptly rushed to the scene to provide assistance. With the assistance of the locals, all the devotees were admitted to Saibai Mote upazila hospital in Shegaon.

The seriously injured individuals were later transferred to Akola for further medical treatment. According to preliminary reports, the driver of the cruiser lost control of the vehicle due to falling asleep, leading to the accident. It is noteworthy that the accident occurred merely 2 kilometres away from the victims' home, as they had been travelling since the previous night.

The deceased and injured individuals are from Chichkhed and Machhindrkhed. Three people named Nitin Thakre (23), Parshuram Lanjulkar (30), and Sunanda Gajanan Zote (41) were killed instantly. The injured include Swamini Haridas Bharambe (24), Sheetal Akshay Bharambe (30), Pranjali Dattatray Paraskar Savla, Sagar Vilas Sathe (30) from Taroda D, Shubhagi Sagar Jhate, Jyoti Dnyaneshwar Bharambe (39) from Machhindrkhed, Dnyaneshwar Vasanta Bharambe (30) from Machhindrkhed, Ovi Akshay Bharambe (1), Shlok Nitin Thakre (13), Yogiraj Sagar Ghate (2), Sarthak Akshay Bharambe (6), Akshay Bharambe (6), Jijabai Vasanta Bharambe (45) from Machhindrkhed, and Pramila Patil (45) from Takli. They were all injured in the accident.

Three of the injured individuals are currently in a critical condition.