Tragic collision on Samruddhi highway results in multiple fatalities and injuries

A tragic incident occurred on the Samruddhi Highway in Kokamthan, Kopargaon taluka, involving a collision between a cruiser vehicle and an Eicher vehicle. The accident occurred early today and resulted in the unfortunate loss of a one and a half-year-old girl, along with her husband and wife.

The deceased couple has been identified as Santosh Ashok Rathod and Varsha Santosh Rathod. The authorities have initiated the process of filing a case at the Kopargaon city police station in connection with this devastating accident.

Meanwhile, several individuals, including Santosh Rathod's five-year-old son, mother, and a newly married couple, sustained injuries in the accident and are currently receiving medical treatment at Atma Malik Hospital. The Kopargaon city police promptly arrived at the scene and transferred the bodies of the deceased to Kopargaon Rural Hospital for post-mortem examination.

As per the information provided by relatives, Santosh Rathod hails from Jalna district in Maharashtra and currently resides in Gosavi Pangari, a village in the Mantha taluka. However, due to work commitments, he and his family were residing in Virar, Mumbai. They had come to Jalna with their entire family, including their younger brother, to attend a wedding. Following the wedding ceremony on June 26, they were returning to Mumbai in a cruiser vehicle on the night of June 29, travelling via the Samruddhi Highway.