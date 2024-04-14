Massive Fire Breaks Out in Andheri Garment Shop, One Dead, Two Injured

A fire broke out in a garment shop in Andheri (east) at around 3 am on Sunday, resulting in one fatality and two injuries. The incident occurred at a ground plus one storey garment shop situated on Khairani Road, Kachra Gully in Saki Naka, Andheri (E).

The three individuals affected by the fire were initially found suffocated and were promptly taken to Rajwadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. The deceased, identified as Shamshad, 35, awaits full identification, while the injured were recognized as Nijamuddin, 45, in critical condition, and Aslam, 30, currently admitted to the ICU.