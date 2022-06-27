‘Traitors never win’, says Aaditya Thackeray, in a stern message to rebels



Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's son and cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said that he was confident that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will emerge out of the crisis – fuelled by the rebellion of minister Eknath Shinde and a group of MLAs – as ruling coalition had the love of people with them. He also dubbed the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) summons to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut as a “circus”. Raut has been asked by the agency to appear before its officials on Tuesday for questioning in a money-laundering probe linked to the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and other related financial transactions involving his wife and friends.

