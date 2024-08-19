Traveling to Konkan for Ganpati Festival 2024? Use Indian Railways' 'Vikalp' to Get Confirm Tickets

Ganesh festival has a very special significance, especially in Maharashtra. People wait for this festival the whole year; the government arranges special trains for people to go to their native places. Konkan has a very different vibe, and it is celebrated in a very traditional and simple way. People living in Mumbai and Pune head towards Konkan via train. Day by day, even after having special Ganpati trains, it gets hard to get reservations. Securing a confirmed train ticket becomes increasingly difficult. Passengers often face issues with getting confirmed tickets as the availability updates quickly, with waiting lists or booking closures appearing within seconds after ticket bookings open.

During the Ganpati festival, the rush for train tickets leads to a high demand, making it challenging to secure a confirmed ticket. Despite early preparations and timely attempts to book, many find themselves struggling with the waiting list or unavailability of tickets. To address this issue, Indian Railways has introduced the 'Vikalpa' option, which enhances your chances of getting a confirmed ticket. This facility allows passengers to choose alternative train options, increasing the likelihood of securing a seat.

How the 'Vikalpa' Option Works:

1. Booking Process:

- When booking a waiting ticket online through the IRCTC website, passengers can select the 'Vikalpa' option.

- If a seat is not available on the initially chosen train, you can select alternative trains from a list of up to seven options provided by IRCTC.

2. Choosing Alternatives:

- During the booking process, if the primary train is fully booked, the system will prompt you to choose other train options.

- If the 'Vikalpa' option is not immediately available during the initial booking, you can later select it from your booked ticket history.

3. Ticket Confirmation:

- Indian Railways will then attempt to book a confirmed ticket for you on one of your chosen alternative trains based on seat availability.

Note: The 'Vikalpa' option does not guarantee a confirmed ticket but provides a better chance of securing a seat by considering alternative trains.

By using this scheme, passengers can improve their chances of getting confirmed tickets and ensure a smoother travel experience during the festive season.