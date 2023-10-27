Tribals urge Maha govt not to include Dhangars in ST list

A significant number of Adivasis staged a protest on Friday in Thane district, calling on the government not to include the Dhangar community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list. A representative of the Samyukta Adivasi Arakshan Hakka Kruti Samiti, the organization that coordinated the protest, mentioned that individuals attended from Thane, Palghar, Mumbai, Nashik, and various other districts.

We are not against Dhangars getting reservation in jobs and education but it should not be at the cost of tribals, Samyukta Adivasi Arakshan Hakka Kruti Samiti president Yeshwant Palve said.

A memorandum containing 11 demands of the tribals in the region was given to the collector, he added.