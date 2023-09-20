Truck carrying 35 tonnes of sugar catches fire on Wardha-Nagpur highway

A harrowing scene unfolded on Tuesday around 5:30 pm on the Wardha-Nagpur highway when a speeding truck, en route to Chhattisgarh carrying 35 tonnes of sugar, suffered a sudden tyre burst. As the uncontrolled truck came to a halt on the roadside, an unexpected fire erupted, prompting the swift exit of the drivers, Ashraf Sayyed and Mahendra Nignath, who miraculously escaped unharmed.

The truck had loaded the sugar from the Company in Mangalvedha-Pandharpur and was en route to Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh. The accident occurred near Amgaon-Khadki on the Wardha-Nagpur highway.

Efforts to regain control of the vehicle were unsuccessful, leading to the fiery blaze that consumed both the truck and its cargo. The Sindhi (Railway) police have registered a case, and further investigations into the incident are currently underway.