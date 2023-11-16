"Trying to have cabinet expansion before....":Devendra Fadnavis outlines schedule

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed confidence that people in the country have already decided to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi another term. Speaking at his residence on the occasion of Diwali, Fadnavis, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), dismissed speculations about his own candidacy in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"People have already made up their minds to give Modi a third term with a bumper majority in the 2024 general elections. No matter how hard anybody tries, people will not change their minds," stated Fadnavis confidently.

Regarding rumors about contesting Lok Sabha elections, Fadnavis clarified that he intends to contest the next year's Maharashtra assembly polls from Nagpur, reaffirming his commitment to representing the Nagpur South-West assembly seat.

When asked about his future plans, Fadnavis, a former chief minister, asserted that he will remain with the BJP and undertake any responsibility assigned to him by the party over the next ten years.

On the issue of Maratha quota and activist Manoj Jarange's state-wide tour, Fadnavis emphasized his commitment to maintaining law and order. He highlighted the chief minister's promise regarding the Maratha quota, while acknowledging dissent from senior minister Chhagan Bhujbal on including the Maratha community in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota.

Asked about cabinet expansion, Fadnavis said, "We are trying to have a cabinet expansion before the next month's winter session in Nagpur."

Discussing the anticipated inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in January, Fadnavis shared the public's excitement and announced that the Uttar Pradesh government has agreed to allocate land for a Maharashtra Bhavan in Ayodhya.

Regarding the concerning pollution levels in Mumbai, Fadnavis acknowledged the impact of construction, transportation, and untreated sewage or industrial effluents. He assured that the government is actively working to curb pollution, recognizing the heightened awareness among the younger generation about environmental issues.

Responding to questions about delayed municipal elections in Mumbai and elsewhere in the state, Fadnavis attributed the delay to the Supreme Court. He expressed the BJP's eagerness for municipal elections, anticipating the replication of the party's success in the recent gram panchayat polls.

On the matter of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar joining his uncle Sharad Pawar's family for Diwali celebrations despite their political differences, Fadnavis emphasized the importance of family relations, stating that politics should not be brought into family matters.

In conclusion, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented a range of perspectives on current political and social issues, providing insights into the BJP's strategies and priorities in the coming months.