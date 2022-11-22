Tushar Gandhi says Savarkar helped Godse find efficient gun to kill Mahatma Gandhi

Mahatma Gandhi's great grandson Tushar Gandhi has claimed freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar had helped Nathuram Godse find an eficient gun to assassinate the Father of the Nation. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra termed Tushar Gandhi's comments as unfounded.

In a series of tweets, Tushar Gandhi said, Savarkar not only helped the British, he also helped Nathuram Godse find an efficient gun to murder Bapu. Till two days before Bapu's murder (on January 30, 1948), Godse did not have a reliable weapon to carry out the murder of M K Gandhi.

The activist-author also claimed Prabodhankar Thackeray, the father of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and grandfather of former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, had forewarned the Mahatma's companions about a plot to kill the Father of the Nation. In this context, Tushar Gandhi went on to criticise leaders of Sanatani Hindus Savarkar and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.

When in 1930s several attempts were made on Bapu's life, Prabodhankar Thackeray forewarned Bapu's companions about a plot to kill Bapu in Akola, Vidarbha and saved Bapu's life, PTI reported.

He then issued a public warning to Sanatani Hindu organisations and their leadership in Maharashtra to desist from their murderous attacks on Bapu, he tweeted.

Savarkar and Hedgewar were leaders of Sanatani Hindus thus Prabodhankar's warning was addressed to them, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) must be reminded of this bit of their history, he further said.