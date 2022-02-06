Twinkle Khanna shares picture of 'immortals' Lata Mangeshkar, Rajesh Khanna, RD Burman

Lata Mangeshkar's collaboration with RD Burman was no less than magic. The two had worked together on several iconic songs. The beauty of their tracks was enhanced further when late superstar Rajesh Khanna was in the frame lip-syncing the evergreen tracks.

After learning about Lata Mangeshkar's demise, author and Rajesh Khanna's daughter Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram and dug out a priceless throwback picture, which features legendary singer sharing smiles with Rajesh Khanna and music composer RD Burman.

"A formidable talent, Lata ji lives on through her music, her voice running through our hearts #TheImmortals," she captioned the image.

'Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein', and 'Tune O Rangeele' are a few memorable songs of Lata Mangeshkar, RD Burman that were picturised on Rajesh Khanna.

