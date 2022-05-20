Two arrested for forcing woman into prostitution in Hinjewadi

According to the reports, in Hinjewadi women are being forced into prostitution for money. The incident took place at Exclusive, Lodge on Wednesday at around 3.30 pm. A 43-year-old woman lodged a complaint at Hinjewadi police station on Thursday.

A case has been registered against two people. The accused are identified as Shubham Rajendra Dhere (age 28) and Yogendra Balu Kumbhar (27) Manager Hotel R. K. Exclusive, Lodge, Hinjewadi, both have been arrested. According to the police, Hotel R. at Hinjewadi. K. At Exclusive, Lodge, the accused lured the woman into prostitution by showing her money. The action showed that the women were trapped in the lodge and engaged in prostitution for their livelihood.