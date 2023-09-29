Two government officials caught taking Rs 18 000 bribe in Gondia

In Maharashtra's Gondia, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) apprehended two officials from the revenue department. They were allegedly caught accepting a bribe of Rs 18,000 in exchange for expediting a land transfer request, as disclosed by an official on Friday.

ACB on Thursday caught talathi Madhukar Naktu Tembhurnikar (55) of Gidhadi village in Goregaon tehsil and kotwal Rakesh Sampat Walde (38) while accepting the bribe amount at the revenue office, inspector Atul Tawade said.

The accused had demanded Rs 20,000 from the complainant to initiate the process of transferring land in her name and after negotiations, settled for Rs 18,000, he said. The official said a case has been registered against the duo under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe is underway.