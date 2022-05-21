Two injured in car accident, and six people got saved due to airbags

Three persons, including a driver, were injured in a head-on collision between two vehicles at Takli Chowk on Miraj-Salgare road at around 2 pm on Friday. Six people were saved when the airbags in both the cars were opened on time. The three injured have been admitted to a private hospital in Miraj.

The car was heading towards Tasgaon from Mirzapur via Takli (MH-11-CQ-9770). At the same time, a speeding car (MH-12-KY-5811) heading towards Mahisal hit a car heading towards Tasgaon at Takli Chowk. As a result, the car heading towards Tasgaon ran into Pantpari near the road. Both cars were badly damaged in the accident. The airbags in both the cars were opened on time, saving six lives.

The driver, along with two elderly people in a car, sustained minor injuries. He was treated at a private hospital. The village police rushed to the spot and conducted a panchnama.