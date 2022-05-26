Two vehicles collide on Vengurla-Kudal road

A two-wheeler and a rickshaw collided head-on near a Math petrol pump on the road from Vengurla to Kudal. Four people were seriously injured in the accident. The accident took place at Vengurle police station. The accident happened late Wednesday night.

The injured have been identified as Salman Shaukat Sheikh, rickshaw puller Rajan Parab, Rupali Rajan Parab (47) and sister Snehalta Gawde (58). The injured are undergoing treatment at Bambuli, Goa and Vengurle Sub-District Hospital.

According to the complaint lodged by Rupali Parab about the accident, they were coming to Vengurla Ramghat Road in a three-wheeler rickshaw (MH-07-C-3968) driven by Rajan Parab from Ramghat Road, Vengurla. Meanwhile, Salman Shaukat Sheikh's bike (MH-07-AL-2204) from Pinguli Gondyalwadi in Kudal taluka hit the rickshaw in front.

Upon learning of the accident, the villagers rushed to the spot and rushed the injured to Vengurle for treatment.

