Uday Samant announces state's new IT policy to present in 15 days

Maharashtra state minister Uday Samant announced that the state’s new Information and Technology (IT) policy will be presented in the next 15 days.

According to a report of The Indian Express, The state had its first IT policy in 1998. Later, the policy was revised in 2003, 2009 and 2015. At present, work on the new policy is in the last phase and we will be publishing it in the next 15 days, said Samant.

Maharashtra at present does not have an IT hub policy when an IT park is set up, various IT companies establish their offices in that park and the IT hub is developed. The IT policy that we have developed has been under guidance and suggestions from various experts in the country.

I can assure you that Maharashtra will have one of the best IT policies in the country, said Samant. The minister added the government is also preparing an IT data centre policy, which is set to be brought in front of business houses soon.