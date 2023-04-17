Uday Samant clarifies on Maharashtra Bhushan event tragedy

Appasaheb Dharmadhikari received the Maharashtra Bhushan award in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. Despite the presence of lakhs of Sri Sevaks at the event, 13 tragically died due to heat stroke. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the hospital to check on the affected Sri Sevaks. The incident has sparked various reactions. Guardian Minister Uday Samant has now provided clarification regarding the tragedy.

Uday Samant addressed the tragic incident at the Maharashtra Bhushan event and urged the opposition to unite. The event had 600 staff, 150 nurses, and 73 ambulances. A 4,000-bed hospital was ready and beds were reserved in other hospitals. 1,050 buses were also available for transportation, and most facilities were provided to Sri Sevaks.

According to Uday Samant, the weather changed suddenly and many people attended the event despite the heat. The event had 20-22 lakh attendees and was not organized by the administration. Samant expressed his disappointment with the politicization of the incident and emphasized the need to provide collective relief to everyone affected.

Samant addressed allegations of Rs 13 crore spent on the event, saying the administration will announce the expenditure. The event was held on 380 acres of ground, with facilities and medical aid. Samant promised transparency regarding costs and facilities provided.

Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, expressed his condolences through a tweet regarding the incident.