Uddhav dares 'pervert' BJP to jail him and grab power

Mumbai, March 25 In one of the bitterest attacks till date, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday accused the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party of being a 'pervert' and dared it to arrest him if it wanted to grab power in Maharashtra.

Coming three days after his brother-in-law faced action by the Enforcement Directorate

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor