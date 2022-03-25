Uddhav dares 'pervert' BJP to jail him and grab power
By IANS | Published: March 25, 2022 08:54 PM2022-03-25T20:54:03+5:302022-03-25T21:05:10+5:30
Mumbai, March 25 In one of the bitterest attacks till date, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday accused the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party of being a 'pervert' and dared it to arrest him if it wanted to grab power in Maharashtra.
Coming three days after his brother-in-law faced action by the Enforcement Directorate
