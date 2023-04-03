Uddhav Thackeray accuses BJP of stealing his father's legacy

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, speaking at a rally in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar on Sunday, attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that it is trying to steal his identity associated with his father Bal Thackeray and asserted that the BJP won't survive after the elections.

“BJP is trying to steal my father. If they have guts they should come to Maharashtra with Narendra Modi & I will come with my father’s name. BJP won’t survive after the voting,” said Thackeray.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha and Central agencies' action against Opposition party leaders, Uddhav said, “If something is said to PM Modi, then OBC is insulted. PM said that efforts are being made to malign his image, then what about our image? Opposition leaders are being harassed, raided and arrested. BJP took corrupt people from opposition parties to their party.”