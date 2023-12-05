Uddhav Thackeray alleges Dharavi redevelopment favours Gautam Adani over local residents

Shiv Sena's Uddhav Bal Thackeray has adopted a confrontational stance in the Dharavi redevelopment issue, with the party's chief, Uddhav Thackeray, announcing plans to lead a rally against the government and the Adani Group involved in the project. Thackeray emphasized the need for a thorough survey in the Dharavi redevelopment process, warning that any survey conducted oppressively would face opposition from the Shiv Sena. Despite not currently holding administrative positions, Thackeray asserted the Shiv Sena's strength lies in its presence on the streets, vowing that the party will take to the roads to challenge both the government and Adani. Thackeray made these statements during a press interaction following the inauguration of the liaison office 'Shivalaya.'

Uddhav Thackeray has leveled allegations, claiming that the Dharavi redevelopment is geared more towards benefiting Gautam Adani than the local residents. Criticizing the government's approach, Thackeray emphasized the demand for the current Dharavi inhabitants to be rehabilitated within the area itself. Declaring Dharavi as a special project, he urged for residents to receive larger plots, ranging from 400 to 500 square feet, surpassing the initially proposed 300 square feet. Thackeray stressed the importance of ensuring housing not just for Dharavi residents but also for mill workers, police personnel, and sanitation workers. He raised concerns about the confusion surrounding Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) and proposed that if other developers seek TDR, it should be acquired directly from the government, not Adani, with a stipulation of 40 percent. Thackeray advocated for the government's direct involvement in Dharavi's development, drawing parallels to how BDD chawls are managed by MHADA.

Uddhav Thackeray criticized the government, accusing it of prioritizing the interests of contractors over the well-being of Mumbaikars. He expressed concern about the detrimental impact of haphazard projects on the lives of Mumbai residents and highlighted escalating pollution levels. Thackeray alleged that Adani Industries, in collaboration with the government, is attempting to engulf three other significant projects in Mumbai. Asserting the sentiment that Mumbai is an integral part of Marathi identity, he declared opposition to any attempts to hand over the city as a gift to external entities. Thackeray's remarks reflected his skepticism towards the government and Adani Industries' influence on Mumbai's development.