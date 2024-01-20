Uddhav Thackeray Blasts BJP, Says Saved Them But Now They Try to Finish Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray launched a scathing attack, accusing former allies of attempting to finish the party his father, Bal Thackeray, built.

Those who were saved by Balasaheb and Shiv Sena are now trying to finish it, Thackeray declared at his residence Matoshree, where his party claimed defections from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Vishva Hindu Parishad, and the Bajrang Dal to the Shiv Sena (UBT).

The unified Shiv Sena frequently asserted credit for preventing the removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his position as the Chief Minister of Gujarat following the 2002 riots. According to the party, Bal Thackeray played a crucial role in preserving Modi's position by engaging in discussions with the then Deputy Prime Minister and BJP stalwart, LK Advani.

Thackeray said it was the Shiv Sena and Shiv Sainiks who saved Mumbai during the 1992-93 riots. He said that Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray gave a call of Garv se kaho hum Hindu hain (Say with pride, we are Hindus) at a time when people used to fear calling themselves Hindus.

In those days, Balasaheb (Thackeray) said to (BJP leader) Pramod Mahajan that Hindus will vote as Hindus in this country. Those days have come, Thackeray said. In an apparent reference to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, he said those who struggled were someone else, while those benefiting from it a are someone else.

They lack any connection to the struggle. They are enjoying a fully baked roti, but those who exerted themselves to prepare the rotis are, unfortunately, no longer with us or have been marginalized, remarked Thackeray.