Uddhav Thackeray calls out Eknath Shinde in Vidhan Bhavan

Eknath Shinde, who is considered close to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has been reportedly unreachable since Monday evening. Along with Eknath Shinde, 13 MLAs from Shiv Sena are also in Surat, Gujarat. Meanwhile, a video of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has surfaced. In which he appears asking Eknath Shinde after his collapse.

Shiv Sena candidates Sachin Ahir and Amashya Padvi won the assembly elections. However, after this victory, none of the senior Shiv Sena leaders except Sachin Ahir interacted with the media. In the video, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is seen asking about Eknath Shinde. Anil Desai and other Shiv Sena leaders were walking in the Vidhan Bhavan along with Uddhav Thackeray. At that time, Uddhav Thackeray asked. Where is Eknath Shinde, have you told him? This question was also asked by Uddhav Thackeray. Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde had reached the Vidhan Bhavan late for the Assembly polls. Therefore, it is understood that the Chief Minister and Uddhav Thackeray did not even meet.

Eknath Shinde also came to the House late for voting. BJP leader MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said, "I have seen with my own eyes that he was not present during the counting of votes." Also, Shiv Sena's votes have split in the Legislative Council elections and Shiv Sena's votes have also split in Congress. Therefore, there is huge dissatisfaction among the leaders of Mahavikas Aghadi, said Bhatkhalkar.

"We have known Eknath Shinde for many years. He is always working hard for the party. Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde have jointly pursued this in the Legislative Council elections. The bulls have given. 'Don't spread misconceptions about even the smallest things, because both the Shiv Sena candidates have been elected. The party leaders have taken decisions, in which Eknath Shinde has participated by giving his life. Therefore, I urge everyone not to spread the news in the air, 'said Nilam Go-Hein.