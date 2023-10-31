Uddhav Thackeray demands Centre to resolve Maratha quota issue by holding special session of Parliament

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray called for the Centre to address the Maratha reservation issue by convening a special session of Parliament. During a press conference, he emphasized that all Union ministers from Maharashtra should prioritize the reservation issue and bring it up in the cabinet meeting.

He also urged the Union ministers to resign if the (Maratha reservation) demand is not met. This issue should be addressed by the Centre. This can only be resolved in the Lok Sabha. I have been saying this and I say this again that the government should call a special session of Parliament (to resolve the issue), Thackeray said. Even if a special session of the state legislature is required it should be convened, he added.

The Sena (UBT) president said there was unease in the state over the Maratha reservation issue. Over the past few days, there have been violent incidents in several regions of Maharashtra, with supporters of the Maratha quota damaging the homes and offices of certain leaders.

