Uddhav Thackeray faction launches statewide protests following controversial video of Kirit Somaiya

Yesterday, an objectionable video involving BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya came to light, causing a political uproar. Activists from the Thackeray group have taken a strong stance on this matter. Shiv Sainiks from various Thackeray groups across the state have called for protests and agitation. In certain locations, women Shiv Sainiks have staged demonstrations by symbolically attaching photos of Kirit Somaiya and tearing down posters.

The Shiv Sena-Thackeray faction has adopted an assertive stance regarding the objectionable video involving Kirit Somaiya across various regions of the state. Led by Thackeray group leader Anil Parab have organized protests against Somaiya.

Hundreds of women from have joined the protest against Kirit Somaiya. In Kalyan, a 'jode maaro andolan' featuring Somaiya's photo took place. Additionally, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the Shiv Sena Women's Front of the Uddhav Thackeray group organized a mirror protest. Ganesh Ingle, the president of the Solapur District Yuva Sena of the Thackeray group, led a protest in Akluj. During the demonstration, posters of Kirit Somaiya were smeared with cow dung, and the 'jode maaro andolan' was carried out. Protesters raised slogans against Somaiya and demanded his expulsion from the BJP. The BJP's response to the Thackeray group's aggressive stance remains to be seen.