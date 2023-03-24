Uddhav Thackeray mocks Raj Thackeray's speech says just reading from script given to him

Uddhav Thackeray hit backs at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's speech in Mumbai said, he would build a large Ganpati temple at the spot where a Dargah was built allegedly encroaching upon land.

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray said, The construction was not new and even before Raj Thackeray, the issue had been raised by MLAs from other parties as well as MLAs and councilors of his own party. (The structure) has been under construction for a long time. He (Raj Thackeray) just read out the script as it came to him. No action was taken for so long but action was taken immediately after he wrote a letter (raised the issue).

I have a letter in my hand. This letter is from the district collector. In this, the date of when to take police protection, to demolish the structure is written as March 23. Someone had instructed Raj Thackeray to speak about it specifically, following which the structure will be demolished the next day. This way he will get the credit. The papers in my possession prove this, this was a scripted show, he said.

On Wednesday, MNS chief Raj Thackeray threatened to take action in case the state authorities failed to raze an encroachment off the sea coast.