Uddhav Thackeray Participates in 'Shiv Jayanti Utsav' at Mumbai Airport (Watch)

Uddhav Thackeray, the chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), partakes in the festivities of the "Shiv Jayanti Utsav" at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The birth anniversary of the valiant Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is celebrated on February 19 in Maharashtra. However, Shivaji's birth anniversary, also known as Shiv Jayanti Tithi according to the Hindu calendar, is observed on a different date. This year, it falls on March 28, 2024.

Shiv Jayanti is celebrated enthusiastically across the Maharashtra and other Marathi speaking communities.He was a legendary warrior and visionary ruler. His legacy of courage, justice, and compassion continues to inspire millions.