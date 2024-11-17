Uddhav Thackeray Slams Former CJI U.U. Lalit Over Delay in Verdict on Shiv Sena MLA Disqualification

Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) leader Uddhav Thackeray has strongly criticized former Chief Justice of India (CJI) U.U. Lalit for the prolonged delay in delivering a verdict on the case involving the disqualification of Shiv Sena MLAs. Thackeray, who has been vocal about the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra, expressed his dissatisfaction with the slow judicial process, accusing the former CJI of failing to uphold constitutional principles.

Speaking to a crowd of Shiv Sena supporters in Mumbai, Thackeray remarked, "The issue regarding the unconstitutional defection of Eknath Shinde and his supporters should have been resolved long ago. Yet, for reasons unknown, the verdict remains pending, leaving the political landscape of the state in uncertainty. This delay is undermining public trust in the judiciary."

The case in question revolves around a faction of Shiv Sena MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde, who broke away from Thackeray's leadership in June 2022 and formed a new group that aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The dispute led to multiple legal challenges over the disqualification of the rebel MLAs and the legitimacy of the Shinde-led government.

The matter was brought before the Supreme Court, with U.U. Lalit presiding over the case. However, despite hopes for a quick resolution, the verdict has faced several delays, deepening political instability in Maharashtra.