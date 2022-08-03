Uddhav Thackeray to celebrate Raksha Bandhan in unique way this year

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 3, 2022 12:02 PM2022-08-03T12:02:32+5:302022-08-03T12:02:44+5:30

Uddhav Thackeray to celebrate Raksha Bandhan in unique way this year

As the festival of Rakshabandhan, which is considered sacred for brothers and sisters, is approaching, debt-free farmer women from Dhule's Sakri taluk are going to send 'Rakhi' to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

Along with Rakhi, a letter was also sent to Matoshree saying that "we are with the farmer Uddhav Saheb". Therefore, farmer Uddhav Thackeray is going to celebrate the Raksha Bandhan in a unique way this year. 

