Uddhav Thackeray to celebrate Raksha Bandhan in unique way this year

As the festival of Rakshabandhan, which is considered sacred for brothers and sisters, is approaching, debt-free farmer women from Dhule's Sakri taluk are going to send 'Rakhi' to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.

Along with Rakhi, a letter was also sent to Matoshree saying that "we are with the farmer Uddhav Saheb". Therefore, farmer Uddhav Thackeray is going to celebrate the Raksha Bandhan in a unique way this year.