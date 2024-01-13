Uddhav Thackeray Urges President Droupadi Murmu To Perform Ayodhya Ram Temple Consecration

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray made a surprising call on Saturday, urging President Droupadi Murmu to perform the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple, deeming it a matter of "national pride and the country's self-respect."

Speaking at a Mumbai press conference, Thackeray announced he would personally invite President Murmu to the Kalaram temple in Nashik, where he plans to offer prayers on January 22, coinciding with the Ayodhya ceremony.

Thackeray previously stated that he, along with party leaders, will visit Nashik's Kalaram temple on January 22 and perform a "maha aarti" on the Godavari riverbank. The Shiv Sena will also hold a convention and rally in Nashik on January 23, where Thackeray will address party members.

Drawing a historical parallel, Thackeray noted that President Rajendra Prasad officiated the formal restoration ceremony of the Somnath temple in Gujarat. Since this (Ayodhya Ram temple) is a matter of national pride and the country's self-respect, the consecration ceremony should be held by President Murmu, Thackeray emphasized.

A delegation representing the Ram Temple Trust on Friday called on President Murmu and formally invited her to attend the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. The delegation comprised Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Ram Lal and Ram temple construction committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra. Thackeray said Shiv Sainiks, who were part of the 'kar seva' in 1992, will also be felicitated in Nashik.