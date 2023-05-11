Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde: SC to deliver judgment in Shiv Sena case today

The Supreme Court will on Thursday pronounce its verdict on a batch of cross-petitions filed by Uddhav Thackeray and chief minister M Eknath Shinde factions on Maharashtra political crisis resulting in change of guard in the state last year but the judgement would also have wider ramifications as the court is likely to decide the role of the Speaker and the governor in case of defection and intra-party crisis.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud will deliver its verdict on pleas related to the political crisis that led to the fall of the three-party MVA government led by Uddhav Thackeray following a revolt by Shinde.As per the cause list published on the Supreme Court's website, a single judgement will be pronounced by Justice Chandrachud. The bench, also comprises Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha.The Uddhav Thackeray faction was represented by senior advocates Kapil Sibal, AM Singhvi, Devadatt Kamat and advocate Amit Anand Tiwari, while the Shinde camp was represented by senior advocates Neeraj Kishan Kaul, Harish Salve, Mahesh Jethmalani and advocate Abhikalp Pratap Singh.Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the office of the governor.On February 17, the top court had declined to refer a batch of pleas related to the Maharashtra political crisis triggered by a split in the Shiv Sena to a seven-judge bench for reconsideration of the 2016 Nabam Rebia judgement on Arunachal Pradesh. The 2016 judgement dealt with powers of the assembly speaker and ruled that he/she cannot proceed with pleas for disqualification of MLAs if a prior notice seeking the speaker's removal is pending before the House.