Ulhasnagar Firing: NCP Chief Sharad Expresses Concern about the State of Law and Order in Maharashtra

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said it was "worrisome" that power was being misused in the state. On Friday night, BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad opened fire on the city chief of Shiv Sena's Shinde group, Mahesh Gaikwad in Ulhasnagar. The incident has sent shockwaves in political circles with the opposition criticizing the government.

On the incident, Sharad Pawar said, "It shows that power is being misused. State govt cannot simply watch such incidents. It has to take action. It is worrisome for the people of Maharashtra that such things are happening in the state," he said.



Regarding Elections

"The discussion at the Maha Vikas Aghadi meeting was positive. What Prakash Ambedkar is saying is true. We are coming together but at least we need to have a common programme. Therefore, they expect that if differences are to be avoided in the future, they should be discussed. Mamata Banerjee announced after the elections that we are in the India alliance. In the last elections, the Congress and the TMC fought aggressively against each other. They are ready to do whatever it takes to defeat the BJP. Nitish Kumar decided to go with the NDA. He was the one who took the initiative to start the INDIA Alliance. Nitish Kumar aggressively was opposed to the BJP. What happened is not good. Even the people of Bihar did not like it. Sharad Pawar has also said that the results of this will be seen in the upcoming elections",

Sharad Pawar said.



"Where is Maharashtra headed?"

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar's state president Jayant Patil has also attacked the government. "The crime rate has increased across the state in the last few days. I had spoken about it in the winter session as well but the situation seems to be the same. In Pune, murders are taking place in broad daylight, the Koyata gang continues to roam freely. Even in Nagpur, the state's sub-capital, there are sometimes murders and firing. The firing incident at Ulhasnagar in the chief minister's Thane district is very unfortunate. An MLA opened fire on a police station. This has never happened before in Maharashtra. There is a serious law and order problem in Maharashtra. The big question in the minds of the general public in the state today is who is supporting people with criminal tendencies. There is a fear that our state of Maharashtra, which is known as the land of saints, will be known as a den of criminals. Where are you going to take Maharashtra?" he said,