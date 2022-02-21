Umar Riaz's first track 'Mera Suffer' coming soon

'Bigg Boss 15' fame Umar Riaz's first track 'Mera Suffer' will be released soon.

On Monday, Umar took to Instagram and shared his music video's poster. In the poster, Umar looks dashing with a white fury jacket and black goggles and a red car behind him.

"Get ready to witness my very first track #merasuffer on my BB15 journey very soon on my Youtube channel. Let's go #umararmy," he captioned the post.

Other 'Bigg Boss 15' contestants, Singer Neha Bhasin and Television personality Rashmi Desai commented on the post. Rashmi Desai wrote, "All the best", while Neha Bhasin commented, "Jeete Raho".

Fans are excited about this project as they would get to re-live his journey once again. Umar got a huge fandom from his journey to "Bigg Boss 15". However, he was ousted from the show for flouting house rules and indulging in a physical fight. He is a surgeon and 'Bigg Boss 13's runner-up Asim Riaz's brother.

( With inputs from ANI )

