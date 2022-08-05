Umesh Kolhe murder case: Police arrested two more suspects in case

In the murder case of medical professional Umesh Kolhe, police had arrested seven accused. Now the police have arrested two more accused in connection with this case. The accused has been identified as Maulana Mushfique Ahmed A. Rashid (41, Res. Bilal Colony, Amravati) and Abdul Arbaz A. Both the accused were arrested from their residence. They have been remanded in transit till August 7, before which they will be produced in the Mumbai court of NIA.

Meanwhile, a team of three NIA officers interrogated Maulana Mushfique and Arbaaz thoroughly from Wednesday morning to Thursday afternoon. NIA investigation has revealed that these two accused actually helped all the seven accused who were arrested earlier. A team of NIA has been stationed in Amravati to investigate the case. Meanwhile, on Thursday, the houses of both the accused were searched with the help of the local police. Teams from City Kotwali, Nagpuri Gate and Crime Branch were also with the NIA.

On June 21, around 10.30 pm, Umesh Kolhe, a medical professional, was killed by slitting his throat near Nutan Kanyashale going from Prabhat Chowk to Shyam Chowk. The case came to a shocking revelation after the arrest of the five knife murder accused, including veterinarian Yusuf Khan and mastermind Irfan Khan. On July 2, the police held a press conference and said that Umesh Kolhe was killed for posting in support of Nupur Sharma. Later on the same day, the investigation of the case was officially transferred to the NIA. The NIA had registered a separate FIR under the UAPA against all seven accused in this case in Mumbai.