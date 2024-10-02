Union Minister Amit Shah Urges Maharashtra BJP to Resolve Internal Differences Ahead of Assembly Elections

Union Minister Amit Shah urged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers in Maharashtra to address and resolve internal differences in preparation for the crucial upcoming assembly elections in the state. Speaking at a party gathering in Mumbai on Tuesday, Shah emphasized that an organization where members operate in different directions cannot succeed, according to BJP sources.

Shah has also instructed the Maharashtra BJP to initiate the 'Ghar Chalo Abhiyan' to connect with every household in the state. He said the need to strengthen the party's booth-level network, according to a party leader.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, and the party’s Mumbai unit head Ashish Shelar attended the meeting in Dadar where Shah addressed the gathering. He urged party workers to resolve internal differences ahead of the elections, which are anticipated to take place in November, according to BJP sources.

“There are differences of opinion even in a family. If there is disappointment about an MLA or Member of Parliament, an amicable solution should be found so that voters remain with the party,” Shah was quoted as saying. “An organisation where workers function in different directions never succeeds. We need to address these differences before the elections,” Shah stressed.

Shah urged local leaders to assign ten workers to each polling booth, instructing them to remain active within the booth's jurisdiction from Dussehra until the final day of the campaign.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP secured 105 out of the 164 seats it contested in Maharashtra, partnering with the undivided Shiv Sena for a pre-poll alliance. The saffron party won 16 of the 36 assembly seats in Mumbai. However, in the 2024 general elections, the BJP faced a significant setback, winning only nine of the 28 Lok Sabha seats it contested in the state.