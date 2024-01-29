Union Minister Narayan Rane Opposes State's Decision on Maratha Reservation Benefits

The decision of the state govt to grant the Maratha community the same benefits as the other backward classes (OBCs) until they receive reservations is not supported by Union Minister Narayan Rane. He stated that this action could cause unrest in the state and would result in the suppression of the community, as well as encroach on the rights of other backward communities.

Narayan Rane wrote on x formerly known as Twitter that, “I do not agree with the decision taken ‍ by the state government ‍and the hope ‍given ‍ regarding the reservation of the Maratha community. This ‍has historical traditions ‍of the Maratha community ‍and encroachment on other backward communities ‍may create dissatisfaction in the state.” He added that he will hold a press conference to address this matter.

The Maratha community's demand for the inclusion of all blood relatives was granted by the Eknath Shinde Government on Friday. The Maratha community, with proper records, were considered members of the agrarian Kunbis. This will enable them to avail of the benefits of OBCs. Even after the acceptance of the demand, activist Manoj Jarange said that he would continue to protest until the first member of the community received a certificate.